Police in Baltimore City and Baltimore County investigate recent robberies using ride-hailing apps

Baltimore Police and Baltimore County Police detectives say they are investigating a string of robberies in which carjackers impersonated ride-hailing drivers and then robbed passengers.

The Baltimore Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that suspects in multiple robberies used apps to carjack drivers and then pick up their customers, forcing victims to hand over money from ATMs or Cash App, a mobile payment service.

Advertisement

Police said officers had made arrests and are working with ride-hailing companies to reverse payments. Investigations into the robberies are ongoing, the release said.

Baltimore Police shared a flyer telling users of ride-hailing apps to check the car and driver’s information before getting into a vehicle, including details like the make and model, color and license plate. If there are too many people in the car or something else doesn’t seem right, customers should not get into the vehicle, police advised. Drivers should use caution when picking up fares for three or more people after dark, police warned.

Advertisement

County police are investigating a similar robbery and kidnapping reported early Monday morning, police spokesperson Trae Corbin said in a statement Tuesday. Pikesville officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. to the 3900 block of Blanche Road, where a victim said that multiple people in the car that the victim believed to be their Uber ride had taken the victim to various locations to retrieve money from ATMs.

A spokesperson for Uber called the reported attacks “horrifying” and said the company was working with law enforcement on their investigation. “We encourage users to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe and remind riders to always double-check the details of their ride — car make and model, driver name and photo, and license plate — before getting in,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

County authorities said detectives are investigating the incident, which is the only one reportedly linked to ride-hailing apps in Baltimore County.