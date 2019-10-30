A former Democratic candidate for Baltimore City sheriff pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing campaign finance reports that falsely claimed he had more than $40,000 in his election fund.
Richard Parker, 41, made a pre-indictment agreement with the Office of the State Prosecutor to plead guilty and serve a one year suspended sentence with three years unsupervised probation and 100 hours of community service, according to an office news release.
His attorney, Howard Miliman, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Parker filed a campaign report in 2015 that claimed he had more than $40,000 in the campaign account for the Committee to Elect Richard Parker and reported a bank account number that did not exist. His actual bank account for the committee never contained an amount close to that, the release states.
Parker also allegedly filed a campaign report containing his campaign treasurer’s signature line without her consent. She had not signed the form herself or examined the form and its contents, according to the release.
“It is essential that people are held accountable when they fail to comply with laws to preserve transparency in teh democratic process,” said Deputy State Prosecutor Kelly Madigan.