Baltimore police arrest, charge man in killing of WEAA ‘Gospel Grace’ announcer Tyra Womack

Baltimore police have arrested and charged a 56-year-old Baltimore man with the murder of former WEAA-FM announcer Tyra Womack outside her Lauraville home June 10.
According to court records, Richard Sylvester Green, 56, of Baltimore, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is in custody as of Wednesday.
Police announced Friday that homicide detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for Green, who the department said fatally shot Womack, 57, in the 2400 block of Albion Avenue June 10.
Court records state Green also lives on the 2400 block of Albion Avenue and police have said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.
Womack, who also went by Tyra Phillips professionally, worked at WEAA as a program announcer on the “Gospel Grace” program since 1989, according to her LinkedIn account and the show’s website.
Court records state that Green faces six counts related to the shooting, including murder, assault and weapons charges.
This story will be updated.