$19,000 reward offered for information on man wanted in shooting of Baltimore police officer

The Baltimore Police Department announced Friday a reward of up to $19,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in the shooting of an officer this week.
Police announced the reward money for help in bringing Antonio Oliver Janifer, who has been sought since Tuesday night when police said he shot Officer Joshua Jackson in Federal Hill.
Police said Jackson attempted to pull Janifer over because he was driving erratically near the intersection of East Pratt and Light streets.
Police said Janifer attempted to flee from Jackson when Janifer crashed his car into a parked car, and fled on foot. Jackson followed Janifer who then shot Jackson, striking him in the lower abdomen. Police said Janifer carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene.
Jackson, who earned local and national media attention for rapping about his career as a police officer under the name “Saint,” was treated at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was released Wednesday.
Police have an arrest warrant for Janifer charging him with 13 offenses, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence.
The reward money comes from the Baltimore field offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and Metro Crime Stoppers.
“The Baltimore Police Department would like to thank our federal partners for their dedicated work in assisting us in apprehending the individual responsible for shooting one of our officers,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for this partnership and in getting us one step closer to ensuring that justice will be served.”
Police said Janifer is a 28-year-old black man with long brown dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-one, weighs approximately 210 pounds, and has numerous tattoos, including designs covering his neck such as dollar signs on his throat.
Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp or 911.