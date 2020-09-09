Baltimore Police: Man shot in the stomach in Remington neighborhood

Baltimore Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot in the stomach in the city’s Remington neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The department wrote in a news release that Northern District officers were called to the 200 block of W. 29th St. at around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 24-year-old man who’d been shot in the stomach, the department wrote. He was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.
The department wrote that the shooting suspect’s vehicle was located on Druid Park Lake Drive near Druid Hill Park, but did not release any details about the suspect’s identity or how his vehicle was identified by officers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-756-2587.