The 22-year-old sister of Knicks basketball player Reggie Bullock was among the gunshot victims killed in Baltimore Monday night.
Baltimore police say a civilian brought Keiosha Moore to Sinai Hospital just before 8 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to her chest. She died at the hospital. The family could not immediately be reached for comment.
Detectives say Moore was shot in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Ave. in an area of auto body shops. Nine people in total were shot Monday night, three fatally, as shootings overwhelm the city’s northwest.
Bullock’s other sister Mia Henderson, a 26-year-old transgender woman, was found stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore on July 16, 2014.
Shawn Oliver, 46, was charged in 2015 with first degree murder in connection with Henderson’s death after police said they found his DNA under her fingernails. Oliver was acquitted after his defense attorney argued at trial that phone records showed his phone in Hagerstown while Henderson was still alive.
Police records show that 283 people have been killed in the city so far this year, up from 258 at the same time last year. Another 663 have been wounded in shootings, compared to 553 at this time last year.
“Our Knicks family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of two of our players’ close family members,” Knicks president Steve Mills said in a statement to the New York Daily News. “At times like this, we are reminded that life is bigger than basketball. Our thoughts are with them and their families.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton and New York Daily News reporter Stefan Bondy contributed to this article.