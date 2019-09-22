Baltimore man charged with killing 34-year-old during 2018 Curtis Bay carjacking

A Baltimore man is charged with killing a 34-year-old man during a carjacking in Curtis Bay last year.
In an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Collin Davis, 32, is charged with carjacking resulting in death, conspiracy to possess with the intention to distribute controlled substances, and use of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking crime in the shooting death of Anthony Raynor last year.
Raynor was shot in Curtis Bay on Sept. 25, 2018, and died from his injuries.
Davis was originally charged in Baltimore City Circuit Court last year, but the case was moved to federal court in August, according to court records.
According to the indictment, Davis killed Raynor in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Davis is charged with conspiracy to distribute promethazine hydrochloride with codeine phosphate — better known as cough syrup with codeine — as well as marijuana.
The indictment states that Davis shot and killed Raynor in pursuit of selling the drugs but does say how the two are related.
Attorneys for Davis could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Baltimore police found Raynor suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the 5100 block of Curtis Ave. on Sept. 25. He died at the hospital.