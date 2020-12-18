Another prominent Baltimore lawyer snared in federal racketeering case against defense attorney Kenneth Ravenell

A federal grand jury has charged prominent attorney Joshua Treem and a private investigator in the racketeering case against defense attorney Kenneth Ravenell, alleging that they helped conceal Ravenell’s conduct by obtaining false statements to protect him.
Ravenell, 60, has been under indictment since last fall, when he was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering and drug distribution for allegedly covering up and aiding the crimes of a Jamaican marijuana kingpin, Richard Byrd.
The new charges accuse Treem, 73, and investigator Sean Gordon, 45, of helping Ravenell by getting those accused of conspiring with him to give false statements. Two meetings in 2017 between the pair and Byrd, who was in jail, were apparently recorded, based on the extensive dialogue cited in the indictment. The quoted exchange shows Byrd alleging in great detail how Ravenell was intricately involved in his crimes.
But after the second meeting, Byrd signed an affidavit attesting the opposite, the indictment alleges.
“This is between you, me, and – you know, and that’s where it’s going to stay,” Treem told Byrd, according to the indictment.
“You will leave here with the information that you came seeking,” Byrd said.
Ravenell has declined to discuss the charges, but is fighting the case. Treem, who has also previously declined to discuss the case, could not immediately be reached for comment, while Gordon said he was not aware of the charges and declined to comment. None of the men were arrested, and it was not known when they would make their first appearances in court.
The indictment includes new details alleging Byrd’s money flowed through the law firm of William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr., where Ravenell was a partner at the time, as well as an extensive conversation Byrd had with Treem about trying to recoup an investment he said he made in an MGM Casino with an unnamed lawyer from the firm.
No one from Murphy’s firm has been charged in connection with the case, though five have been previously listed as potential government witnesses. Murphy has previously declined to talk about the case.
The complex case has been simmering for years, starting with a raid of Ravenell’s office by the IRS and DEA in 2014. A second sweep occurred in June 2019, with agents seizing thousands of emails and documents from the attorneys — a sensitive and unusual move requiring high-level Justice Department approval, since communications between lawyers and clients are typically safeguarded from government inspection.
Maryland’s federal judges have recused themselves from the case — a sign of the reach and prominence of the attorneys involved. A senior judge assigned to the Eastern District of Virginia is overseeing the case.
Ravenell and Treem are two of the best-known criminal defense attorneys in Baltimore. Ravenell has been an attorney for three decades, once successfully arguing a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, and recently won a $38 million judgment for the family of Korryn Gaines. Ravenell has been free on pretrial release, continuing to handle cases in the state court.
On Thursday, he participated in a news conference with the ACLU announcing a federal lawsuit over the police custody death of Anton Black on the Eastern Shore in 2018.
Treem is a former federal prosecutor and partner at the firm of Brown, Goldstein & Levy, who also has handled an array of high-profile cases. He most recently was listed as part of the legal team that helped secure a record settlement related to the Gun Trace Task Force police corruption scandal.
Gordon, the private investigator, says in his online biography that he worked on the Adnan Syed case, popularized by the “Serial” podcast, among other cases.
Federal prosecutors had indicated in March that more charges were likely coming while postponing Ravenell’s trial scheduled for earlier this year.
Prosecutors also previously said Treem was under investigation for “obstructive conduct.”
Byrd, the drug kingpin, was charged in 2014 and sentenced to 26 years in prison in 2017. Federal officials have said he led one of Baltimore’s biggest drug crews in recent history — and allege he did so with advice from Ravenell.
Prosecutors have previously alleged Byrd and his crew paid Ravenell for advice on how they could avoid detection, such as how to switch up phones and use fake identities to conceal assets. They also alleged there was an orchestrated scheme to influence co-conspirators from testifying.
“Ravenell obtained access to incarcerated co-conspirators whom he did not represent, so that Ravenell, [Gordon], and others could attempt to improperly influence their testimony, attempt to cause them to execute false affidavits and witness statements which Ravenell and [Gordon] knew to be false, and attempt to cause witnesses to withhold testimony,” according to the indictment.
They wrote that Ravenell instructed crew members to use pay phones and meet in person to avoid wiretaps. He allegedly told them to use disposable cellphones, and to concoct fake identities to hide their bank accounts.
“Ravenell and other members of the conspiracy used the law firm’s bank accounts to launder money and funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to and from various businesses and individuals,” prosecutors wrote.
The new indictment says the Murphy firm’s records show it received $1.9 million from Byrd, keeping only $630,000 of it for legal fees and passing the rest through to Byrd or other entities and individuals for Byrd’s “benefit.”
It also includes extensive dialogue from two meetings between Treem, Gordon and Byrd in an Arizona jail in 2017. Treem said he did not want anyone to know he had visited Byrd, and both men told Byrd they were there because Ravenell was under investigation.
Treem presented a list of 53 statements that prosecutors allege he knew to be false and which had been prepared by Ravenell. They said Byrd signed a false affidavit attesting to the statements, even after telling Treem about his entanglements with Ravenell.
“The real situation is this: [Ravenell] knew my whole business operation, period, from A to Z,” Byrd told Treem, according to the indictment. “[Ravenell] knew that [one of Byrd’s organizations] was used to launder money. [Ravenell] knew I was still involved in narcotics. I paid [Ravenell] millions of dollars in cash. [Ravenell] shared all that money between [the Murphy firm attorneys], now [those attorneys] are riding off in the sunset and he got a headache and nobody is making sure I get my money.”
Byrd asked Treem to get rid of a computer that contained details about Byrd’s finances, and Treem said he could not. He also indicated he was troubled with what Byrd had told him about Ravenell and needed to think about it. His main concern, however, was that Byrd not cooperate with the government.
“I take you at your word that at no point you will become [the government’s] bitch,” Treem said, according to the indictment.
The indictment discusses an investment in an MGM Casino involving Byrd and two attorneys from the Murphy firm, who are not named. Byrd said he wanted to recover his investment but Treem said it was unlikely, according to the recorded conversation.
“So [the attorney] has just f---ed me?” Byrd said to Treem.
“You’re just another f---ee. A f---ee in a long line of f---ees,” Treem said. “You know, [the attorney] doesn’t care.”
Treem repeatedly told Byrd that his notes of the conversation were attorney work product and would not be seen by anybody. After the raid on his law firm in 2019, lawyers for Treem appealed the seizure of documents to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which quickly ordered federal prosecutors to halt their review and turn the material over to a magistrate judge to filter out all except those which pertained to Ravenell.
Latest Crime
Treem is also accused of drafting an unsolicited and false letter to U.S. District Court Judge Richard D. Bennett in 2018. Prosecutors say Treem recounted his meeting at the jail with Byrd but falsely stated that Byrd cleared Ravenell of wrongdoing, and that the meeting was ended when Byrd brought up the casino investment money.