Feds indict prominent Baltimore defense attorney Ken Ravenell in drug conspiracy

A federal grand jury has indicted prominent Baltimore defense attorney Ken Ravenell on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering and drug distribution, bringing to light the results of a closely guarded investigation into the veteran attorney that includes raids on his law offices last June and in 2014.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorneys Office in Baltimore said late Wednesday that the 60-year-old Monkton man has not been arrested. She declined to comment further.
Federal prosecutors are accusing Ravenell of shielding from law enforcement his criminal clients in a multi-state drug trafficking organization. They say the drug dealers paid Ravenell for instructing them on how to escape detection and for laundering their drug money and obstructing justice to protect them. They say his crimes continued from at least 2009 to 2014.
“Ravenell instructed members of the conspiracy to utilize certain drug couriers, to utilize specific modes of transportation, and to transport shipments of drugs and money at particular times of day, all for the purpose of evading law enforcement,” federal prosecutors wrote.
The indictment was unsealed late Wednesday. Ravenell remains one of Baltimore’s top defense attorneys, representing defendants in high-profile criminal cases such as the murder last summer of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes. He did not immediately return messages.
He faces as much as life in prison if convicted on the drug conspiracy, federal prosecutors say.
In June, DEA and IRS agents raided his office on Saint Paul Street in Mount Vernon. Authorities had declined to shed light on reasons for the raid.
This story will be updated.