Two teens injured in Radecke Avenue shooting, Baltimore Police say

Two 16-year-old victims were injured in a shooting on Radecke Avenue in the Cedonia neighborhood, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where they found the teens suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. The teens were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northeast District detectives are investigating the shooting.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.