A 42-year-old woman’s “questionable” death this week was ruled a homicide, Baltimore Police said Friday morning.
Officers were called to Northwest Baltimore’s Cold Spring neighborhood just before 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for a questionable death, police said.
When officers arrived in the 5300 block of Gist Ave. they found Africa Nicole Powell dead, police said. The medical examiner said Powell died from blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide.
Police also identified the two people killed in a Thursday morning shooting as Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21.
Their deaths marked the city’s fifth consecutive year with at least 300 homicides. The staggering total has become an unofficial milestone in Baltimore’s annual struggle to quell the deadly violence.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.