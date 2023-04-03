Baltimore Police search for suspect in Saturday quadruple shooting that killed three, including mother and son

Three people died, and a woman is in critical condition after a quadruple shooting in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue on Saturday evening. When police arrived about 8:40 p.m., two men were dead. One woman died after being taken to an area hospital, and another woman is in serious condition. Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Rich Worley said the shooting began as a “dispute” among people who knew one another. (Amy Davis)

Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect in a quadruple shooting Saturday that killed three people, including a mother and son, and critically injured another family member.

Police said Marvelle Antonio Worsley, 48, shot and killed Girard Smith, 41; Darlene Briscoe, 69; and her son Charles Murray, 49. Worsley also allegedly critically injured Briscoe’s granddaughter, a 31-year-old woman who was neighbors with Worsley.

Family members of the victims said Worsley had an ongoing dispute with the 31-year-old woman who lived in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue.

Officers were called to the block in Northeast Baltimore’s North Harford Road neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting and declared Murray and Smith dead at the scene. Briscoe was taken to the hospital, where she died. The 31-year-old woman remains in serious but stable condition Monday, police said.

“I’m devastated,” said Rosalind Murray, Charles Murray’s cousin and Briscoe’s niece. “I can’t eat. I’m not thinking straight. My mind is just all over everywhere.”

Smith was in a relationship with the 31-year-old woman, Rosalind Murray said.

Police said Worsley is armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him.

Mayor Brandon Scott at a Saturday news conference called the shooting “one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in my time in elected office” but declined to elaborate, citing an ongoing police investigation.

Officers in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue, in the North Harford Road neighborhood, talk to each other near the site, at left, of a quadruple shooting Saturday evening. When police arrived just after 8:40 p.m., two men were dead at the scene. A third victim, a woman, died after being taken to an area hospital, and another woman is in serious condition. (Amy Davis)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be made at the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7Lockup or 911.