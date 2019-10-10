Five people were shot, one of them fatally and four of them in a single incident, in Baltimore on Wednesday night police said.
A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead in a quadruple shooting about 10:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West North Avenue on the city’s west side that also injured a 15-year-old boy, a 39-year-old woman, and another 24-year-old man, according to Baltimore police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert.
The homicide victim was declared dead at the scene; the other victims’ injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, police said. The woman was shot in the leg, the other 24-year-old was shot in the lower back, and the 15-year-old, who turned up at a hospital shortly afterward, was shot in the stomach, Silbert said.
None of the victims were identified, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Police were called to a hospital more than an hour later, about 11:30 p.m., to interview a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the 5700 block of Chinquapin Parkway in the Glen Oaks neighborhood of North Baltimore, police said.
No other information was released.