Quadruple shooting leaves 16-year-old dead, two teens and woman injured, Baltimore Police say

Talia Richman
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 29, 2019 | 12:27 PM

Four people, including three teenagers, were shot early Thursday morning in East Baltimore, police said.

One of the teens, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The other victims — a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman — are expected to recover from their injuries.

The quadruple shooting came shortly after police exchanged gunfire with a man suspected of trying to run over an officer and shooting at another earlier this week. The suspect was killed and a police officer and a woman were injured.

As police officials scrambled over that incident, Eastern District officers responded to this separate shooting.

They were called to the 2500 block of E. Monument Street at about 12:30 a.m. and found the four victims.

More information on them was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives are investigating ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

