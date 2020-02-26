On the eve of her sentencing on federal fraud and tax charges, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is apologizing for her conduct in a video submitted by her attorneys to the court.
“I accept responsibility,” Pugh says in the 13-minute video. “I accept total responsibility. I’ve pled guilty. And I’m sorry. I don’t know any other words that could be strong. I am so sorry.”
The conclusion of the video shows Pugh, with her hands clasped in front of her face, with a voice-over of her saying: “When I think about me and my capacity and my capabilities and all of the things I’ve been able to do, I said, ‘How did you end up here? How did you mess this up?’”
“I messed up. I really messed up.”
Pugh, 69, is asking U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow to sentence her Thursday to a prison term of one year and one day as a result of her guilty plea to conspiracy and tax evasion in a fraud scheme involving her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books.
Andrew C. White, one of Pugh’s attorneys, said Pugh still plans to address the court on Thursday, but he said the video was produced to underscore her life and accomplishments, as well as her remorse.
“Catherine has done so much in her life, an amazing amount of wonderful things that frankly can’t be captured adequately on paper,” said White, a former federal prosecutor.
Prosecutors are asking for nearly five years in prison for the Democrat, who served 19 years in various elected positions, including on the City Council and in the state Senate.
The video was submitted Wednesday to the court. Defense attorneys have also filed more than 70 letters of support from members of the community, asking Chasanow to take note of Pugh’s service to the community and show leniency.
Pugh recounts her upbringing in Philadelphia and journey to Baltimore, and highlights her accomplishments in business and through public office. Longtime friend Paul Coates also appears, saying “I have to go back and constantly remind her of all of the good things.”
Pugh apologizes to “the citizens, to young people, to partners, my friends — everyone I’ve offended," as well as for hurting the “city’s image.”
Latest Crime
“Being involved in all of this that has led me here today has created such a ringing negativity on our city," she says.