Baltimore Police name an experienced FBI supervisor to head the often troubled public integrity section

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Thursday named a senior FBI agent with a long history of investigating public corruption as his new deputy commissioner in charge of the Public Integrity Bureau, which oversees officer misconduct investigations.
Brian Nadeau, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, was introduced at a 3 p.m. news conference. Nadeau joined the FBI in 1997 and handled organized crime investigations in New York and elsewhere, rising to become the head of the agency’s public corruption unit at FBI headquarters in Washington.
Because he is still working at the FBI, Nadeau could appear at Thursday’s introduction but could not answer any questions, Harrison said.
Since coming to Baltimore in February, Harrison has expressed an interest in rebuilding the department’s command staff to include talent outside the department and to bring in more civilians. The new deputy commissioner will round out Harrison’s executive team, which includes two civilians and a former deputy police chief from Louisville, Kentucky.
Harrison previously named Michelle Wilson, an assistant Maryland attorney general, to head the integrity bureau. But two days after the announcement, the department reversed course and said Wilson would not be joining the department.
Before her name was announced, Wilson had been a witness in a lawsuit against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Wilson filed an affidavit directly contradicting Mosby’s account of an incident central to a lawsuit brought against Mosby by a former city prosecutor. At the time of the hiring Harrison said Wilson would be able to work collaboratively with Mosby’s office.
The public integrity section includes internal affairs, which is headed by Maj. Stephanie Lansey-Delgado, and the Special Investigation Response Team known as “SIRT,” which investigates actions of officers that result in serious injury or death. That is headed by Capt. Donald Diehl.
As the bureau has been without a permanent leader, it has struggled to complete misconduct investigations.
The judge enforcing the consent decree reached between the city and U.S. Justice Department in 2017, has expressed concern about the lack of progress made by the department in reforming internal affairs, which suffers from a backlog of cases.
In June, a Circuit Court judge dismissed a dozen internal-affairs charges, including one case in which an officer was criminally charged, because the department filed them too late.
So far this year, SIRT has investigated the fatal shooting of two men by officers. In the latest incident a man died and an officer was injured after an exchange of gunfire at a North Baltimore drug treatment facility in July. Police said an employee at the clinic was also killed.
The is the final piece of Harrison’s newly formed command staff. He previously named Michael Sullivan, the former deputy police chief in Louisville, Kentucky, to head the operations bureau, which includes criminal investigations and patrol.
Danny Murphy, a civilian who worked under Harrison when he was superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, serves as the deputy commissioner of the compliance bureau, which oversees reforms mandated by the consent decree reached between the city and U.S. Justice Department in 2017.
Jim Gillis, also a civilian, who served as chief of staff under the past police commissioner, now oversees the department’s administration bureau, which includes finance, human resource and recruitment.
