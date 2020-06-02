Baltimore Police arrest 6 people during mostly calm demonstrations Monday

Baltimore Police arrested six people, including one city man armed with a long gun, during largely calm demonstrations Monday afternoon and evening.
Thousands marched in and around Baltimore’s downtown for hours Monday, joining other demonstrations against the death of George Floyd who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis last week.
While many cities saw demonstrations erupt into violence and vandalism, Baltimore did not.
“Yesterday, Baltimore set an example for our nation. Thousands of young people and community leaders expressed their frustrations peacefully, while working with police to stand up to a handful of extremists with a violent agenda. This is how real, positive change happens,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter.
Shortly after 10 p.m., some protesters encountered police with riot gear at Baltimore and South Streets, and fireworks were shot in the direction of police. Reporters on the ground observed community members try to stop those responsible. Some protesters walked one man to a group of police stationed around City Hall.
Maryland State Police responded to the crowd that remained downtown after officera saw “members in the crowd setting off illegal fireworks and throwing objects near peaceful protesters and officers," Baltimore police said Tuesday morning.
Police said on Tuesday Dyllan Hildebrand, 29, of Dundalk, was charged with throwing fireworks.
Also charged was George Augusta Patterson Jr., 37, of Baltimore, who police said was arrested while carrying a long gun.
The police department said in a statement posted to Twitter Monday night that group has been ordered to disperse or be subject to arrest.
None of the six people arrested Monday had attorneys listed in online court records.