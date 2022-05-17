Carver Vo-Tech student shot to death hours after having ‘best night’ at junior prom; school community mourns

With junior prom approaching, Jasmine Brunson Jr. created an outfit that matched his charismatic personality: a perfectly tailored pale blue suit accessorized with a black bowtie, spotless sneakers and rimless aviator sunglasses.

He stressed over perfecting the ensemble, Brunson later admitted to a teacher. But he was pleased with the result.

“Man, this turned out to be the best night of my life,” he told Brandon Lee, a graphic communications teacher at Carver Vocational-Technical School, while the two were chatting during prom.

Lee responded without hesitation: “You’re gonna have many more nights like this.”

Then came the news Friday morning. Brunson had fallen victim to gun violence just hours after leaving the school dance.

Baltimore Police said the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of East Lafayette Street, and the victim later died in the hospital. Officials have not released any information about a potential motive.

The deadly attack came amid a week of horrific violence in Baltimore, including two mass shootings that left 10 people wounded last Tuesday — the first around lunchtime when one shooter fired an estimated 60 rounds — and a double homicide Thursday night when a pregnant woman and her fiance were shot outside their home. The rash of shootings prompted outcry from both residents and elected officials, even before Brunson was killed early Friday.

The Carver Vo-Tech community lost one of its brightest lights, teachers and administrators said Monday.

“He was just one of those kids you knew was going to be somebody,” Lee said.

Brunson became a serious boxer while school was remote during the pandemic, and he returned to campus full of energy, excited to share his new passion. He would bounce through the hallways, carrying his boxing gloves and dreaming about someday becoming a professional athlete, teachers said.

“Jasmine had goals he wanted to accomplish, and once he wanted to do something, he dove all the way in,” said Ronald Wallace, the 11th grade administrator. “People just seemed to gravitate toward him.”

He also got good grades and was studying carpentry, a concentration that played to his strength in math.

“He loved math. It actually came so easily that he was also able to be the class comedian,” said his algebra II teacher Tynisha Squire. “But he was very, very respectful — and not just with adults. I never saw him disrespect another student.”

Monday was the first day back for Carver students since junior prom night because Friday was a professional development day. But a lot of Brunson’s close friends stayed home.

School administrators brought in a team of grief counselors to help students process the loss of their classmate.

Squire said she ran into a group of Brunson’s friends in the hallway Monday morning and asked how they were holding up.

“Immediately, they broke down,” she said. So she took them into an empty classroom to talk.

“I told them to understand that it’s OK to not be OK right now. I’ve done my crying; I’m not OKok,” she said. “In times like this, all you can do is be there for people.”

The timing makes his death somehow even harder to process, teachers said.

During prom, Brunson was in his element — dressed to the nines, posing for photos and socializing with everyone. The dance was Paris-themed, complete with Eiffel Tower decorations, and the students looked glamorous and carefree, Carver Principal Shionta Somerville said.

“He was the type of person who works the room,” Somerville said with a laugh. “When I saw him walking toward me with this big smile, I thought, Wow, he cleans up so well.”

In a school of nearly 1,000 kids, Brunson was unusually well-known, making him a positive role model for other students, Somerville said.

Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Baltimore schools police union, said he recently spoke with the officers assigned to Carver.

“It’s just a tragic situation for the whole school community,” he said.

In a statement posted on their Gofundme page raising money for funeral costs, family said Brunson spent most of his free time at the gym and worked as a lifeguard in the summer.

“He loved his family like none other,” the post says. Recent attempts to reach his relatives were unsuccessful.

Baltimore Police homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.