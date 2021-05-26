Baltimore law enforcement scale up partnership to bring gun cases to federal court where penalties are tougher

With younger and younger people carrying guns on the streets of Baltimore, law enforcement officials are scaling up a longstanding program to prosecute gun crimes in federal court where the penalties are stiffer.
Baltimore’s top law enforcement officials gathered Wednesday to announce that three more prosecutors will bolster the ranks of Project Exile. A national program, the local effort represents a partnership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal agents, Baltimore police, prosecutors and the attorney general to steer gun cases from state to federal court.
There is no parole in the federal court system, and a conviction typically brings a longer prison term, say, 8, 10 or 15 years. With three more special prosecutors, the unit grows to seven people. Officials call it a “force multiplier.”
“All of us standing here today find the levels of gun violence totally unacceptable,” said Jonathan Lenzner, the acting U.S. attorney for Maryland.
He said the office charged 73 gun possession cases in federal court last year. As of April 30, the office has charged 11 gun cases in federal court.
“The defendants today seem to be younger, unfortunately,” Lenzner said. “That’s obviously distressing to all of us.”
Guns continue to pour into Baltimore from border states and the I-95 corridor, said Tim Jones, the special agent in charge of the Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Officials consider whether a gun was fired in a previous crime, used in gang shooting, or carried by someone with a history of violence when deciding whether to try the man or woman in federal court.
“The decision to pull the trigger is not made when the trigger is pulled,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “The decision to pull the trigger is made when the person walks out of the house carrying a gun.”
State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby drew a distinction between her policies to cease prosecuting nonviolent drug crimes. Mosby said she’s not backing off gun cases and that the prevalence of guns in the streets has fueled the violence.
Baltimore officials continue to try and rein in the gun violence that has run rampant in the city in recent years. According to police statistics, 126 people have been killed so far this year, a 5% increase over last year. The city has recorded 255 nonfatal shootings this year, nearly a 20% increase.
The city has suffered more than 300 killings in each of the last six years. Violence peaked in 2019 with 348 homicides; the homicide rate was second only to 1993 when the city had nearly 125,000 more people.
The news conference Wednesday also brought the uncommon sight of Lenzner and Mosby side by side before news cameras. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore has opened a federal criminal tax investigation into Mosby and her husband, Nick, the City Council president.
The investigation was revealed last March in a grand jury subpoena obtained by The Baltimore Sun. Prosecutors have not commented. Marilyn Mosby has said little, other than contending that she’s under scrutiny for her progressive policies.
A U.S, Attorney’s Office spokeswoman told reporters Wednesday if they ask about the tax case, the news conference will be immediately over.