Prisoner escapes Baltimore police custody through hospital

Baltimore police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from custody after he was taken to a hospital for a check.
Christoper Clanton Sr., 33, was arrested Sept. 12 in Northeast Baltimore for violating a protective order, according to police.
He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital because of a pre-existing medical condition before being taken to Central Booking to be processed, police said. He escaped from the hospital Friday.
Police are asking that anyone who has seen Clanton to call police. Police said he is known to frequent the Harford Road corridor.