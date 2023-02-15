Prayer walk in East Baltimore honors 16-year-old shooting victim

Community members and Northeastern District police officers gathered last week on a corner in Baltimore where a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot to pray for a better future for the city and discuss solutions to youth violence.

On Thursday evening, police officers and leaders of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Community Corp., a local community organization, gathered to commemorate Andres Moreno Jr., a student at Edmondson-Westside High School who was fatally shot Feb. 5 in the neighborhood.

At about 6:15 that evening, police responded to the sound of gunfire in the 1800 block of East 29th Street and found Moreno unresponsive, authorities said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Baltimore Police Maj. Johnathan Amey, of the Northeastern District, who attended Thursday’s prayer walk, said the department cannot share additional details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation. Moreno is the second Edmondson-Westside student killed by homicide in Baltimore this year.

On Jan. 5, Deonta Dorsey was fatally wounded and four of his fellow Edmondson-Westside students were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Edmondson Village Shopping Center in West Baltimore.

“We have our youth out here unleashed and unsupervised,” said Anthony Walters, a member of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Community Corp., during Thursday’s prayer walk. “With this generation coming up, if we don’t catch them, they are gone because they are only getting younger while we are getting older.”

For the community, the prayer walk was the first of many steps toward building a strong village for misguided youth and taking proactive measures to minimize juvenile crimes in Baltimore City neighborhoods.

“This is not the first time we have done this and this will not be the last time. We have to be real about what we are doing,” Walters said. “We always catching it on the back end instead of the front end.”

Given the money and feeling of security the youth get from the streets, it’s difficult to show them there is a better way, which is why community leaders must approach the children with understanding, not judgment, Amey said.

“These kids are kids,” Amey said. “They don’t understand these blocks and streets don’t love them like they think. They need to know it’s something different out here.”

As community members work to build their relationships with the youth, officers suggested the community show up to praise the children when they are doing right and reprimand them when they are doing wrong.