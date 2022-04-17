Baltimore Police officer injured Saturday night outside Power Plant Live! after trying to break up fight

A Baltimore Police officer was injured Saturday night outside Power Plant Live! after trying to intervene in a fight between a security guard and a 25-year-old man.

Police said that around 11:45 p.m., an officer was in the unit block of Market Place then was “attempting to deescalate a situation” between a security guard and the man.

The 25-year-old man “grew increasingly combative and assaulted the officer,” biting his leg, breaking the skin and causing a laceration to his lip, police said.

Police said the man was arrested and transported to central booking, and the officer was taken to Mercy Hospital.