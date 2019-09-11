Baltimore woman sentenced to 7½ years in prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine with son

A Baltimore woman was sentenced to 7½ years in federal prison Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl and cocaine out of her home with her son.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release that Porsche Anna Cruz, also know as Bridget Annette Barnes, 45, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Chasanow after Cruz pleaded guilty to a two drug charges and a weapons offense.
The office wrote that Cruz sold drugs out of her home in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard with her son Chardon Cruz, 26, of Baltimore.
An attorney for Cruz could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Her son, who prosecutors say also went by the name “Webbie,” was sentenced to five years in federal prison in July after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine and powder cocaine.
Cruz wrote in her plea agreement that from May 2018 through June 2018, she “knowingly conspired with other persons” to sell 270 grams of fentanyl, the synthetic opioid magnitudes more powerful than heroin, as well as 1½ kilograms of cocaine.
Police searched her home May 25, 2018, and found several shotguns, pistols and rifles as well as a small amount of cocaine and 21.49 grams of fentanyl, the plea agreement reads.
They searched the home again June 12, 2018, the agreement reads, and found a small amount of cocaine and about 2 grams of fentanyl.