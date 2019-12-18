With two weeks still left in the year, the city is nearing its previous all-time record high for homicides per capita. As of Wednesday, 330 people have been killed, surpassing the 309 people killed in all of 2018 and 318 killed in 2016. The city could potentially surpass the 342 killed in both 2017, which set a new record for killings per capita. The most homicides to occur in a year was 353 in 1993, but the city had some 100,000 more residents then.