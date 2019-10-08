The union has claimed such hesitance on the part of officers since 2015, when Mosby criminally charged six officers involved in the arrest of 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who died from injuries suffered in the back of a police van. Gray’s death precipitated protests and unrest in the city, a night of rioting, and Mosby’s unsuccessful prosecution of the officers. It also prompted a sweeping investigation by the Justice Department that found a pattern and practice of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing in Baltimore and prompted the signing of the consent decree, which mandates broad reforms.