Baltimore police union says Commissioner Michael Harrison’s new crime plan is “untenable”

Nearly two weeks after Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced a new crime plan, the union representing officers, sergeants and lieutenants is calling the plan is “untenable.”
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso said the plan is written for a department “flush with resources” — which the Baltimore department is not, he said — because it lacks updated technology and is short by 500 officers, among other things.
“The current deployment of Patrol Officers will not be able to, under any circumstances, implement the new crime plan as intended,” Mancuso said in a release Tuesday morning.
“Any crime plan must begin with the stark reality of the current resources available, not the resources that are desired,” he said.
A police department spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Mancuso also could not be immediately reached for questions.
Tuesday morning marks the first time Mancuso has spoken publicly since the plan’s July 18 release. Previously, Mancuso said he had not had enough time to review the documents.
Harrison’s plan offers an immediate crime-fighting strategy as well as long-term goals for the department over the next five years for crime reduction, community engagement, compliance with the federal consent decree reforms, accountability, technology, increasing the ranks, and communication.
One of the points in his plan calls for 10-minute response time with “highest priority calls where life or property is in immediate danger,” Harrison said. It also calls for officers to spend a third of their day — when not responding to direct and emergency calls — engaging the community and taking other “proactive efforts.” The department also created “focused patrol areas” or “micro-zones” across the city’s nine districts where officers will be concentrated.
The union has long said there is a patrol shortage for officers. Just last month, the union told members to “look out for themselves” and flag supervisors if they were exhausted from working overtime — because, Mancuso said, the department wasn’t doing it and they weren’t recruiting enough officers.
“As it stand now, there are not enough officers to even respond to the number of 911 calls, not to mention the addition of micro-zones, community engagement and proactive policing,” Mancuso said in the release criticizing the crime plan. “The plan, as presented is untenable.”
Mancuso said for the plan to be effective, Harrison and the department need to face the truth that the department is in “dire” financial need and needs to be filled with more trained officers. Mancuso also criticized the department’s outdated technology and said systems often aren’t compatible with one another, which leads to the department not being able to account for the location of officers or the status of their assignments.
In an interview last week with WBAL-TV 11, Harrison said he does not feel like the city is an unsafe place.
“It is not the correct narrative that if you come into Baltimore, your life is in danger and you are somehow not safe,” Harrison told the station.
Mancuso said that comment left him “speechless.” He called the commissioner’s remarks an “outright fantasy” and said the public deserves to know about the “precarious situation Baltimore is in.”
The city has seen almost 40 homicides this month. Something that hasn’t happened since July 2015.
“Baltimore is a dangerous city and the utmost care and caution should be taken as you go about your daily tasks,” Mancuso said. “Unlike Commissioner Harrison, I have no reason to sugar coat the city’s current condition regarding crime.”
Mancuso said he would love to see the city return to a safer, more vibrant place but that he has no idea, if or when, that will ever happen. Mancuso applauded the commissioner’s efforts to put forward a crime plan, but said Harrison’s past experience doesn’t guarantee he’s up to the challenges of Baltimore.
“I have no doubt that his success in New Orleans made him look like the perfect candidate for his current position," Mancuso said. "Unfortunately, Baltimore is not New Orleans and success implementing a Federal Consent Decree in New Orleans does not translate to solving our deep-rooted crime problem in Baltimore.”