Baltimore Police SWAT officer sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on child pornography charges

A judge sentenced a Baltimore Police SWAT officer Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher also sentenced Donald Hildebrandt, 52, of Bel Air to lifetime supervised release.

Police arrested Hildebrandt in 2020 after members of the Harford County Child Advocacy Center were told that Hildebrandt had assaulted a minor.

Federal prosecutors said Hildebrandt sexually abused a minor, demanding that the victim engage in sex acts with him.

Investigators seized Hildebrandt’s computer during a search in October 2021 and discovered sexually explicit images of children. Police also found images prosecutors said were taken with three hidden “spy” cameras that Hildebrandt placed in a shared bathroom of his home to record minors showering and using the bathroom.

Prosecutors said Hildebrandt sought to capture as many victims as possible on camera by telling visitors to change in the bathroom, not the bedrooms, and by strategically placing the cameras in places where they could capture victims’ genitals.

Between 2018 and 2020, hundreds of videos of children between the ages of 3 and 16 were taken, some showing children with exposed genitals, a news release Thursday from United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron said.

Hildebrandt admitted to performing a factory reset of his tablet before the search warrant was executed, the release said.

A federal public defender listed as an attorney for Hildebrandt in court records did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Hildebrandt joined the Baltimore Police Department in August 2006. According to his LinkedIn profile, he became a SWAT officer in 2010. He remains employed with the Baltimore Police Department and suspended without pay, per state law.

“Once the judicial process is completed, that status will change,” police spokesperson Det. Donny Moses said in an email Thursday.

Hildebrandt received $113,630 in salary and overtime in 2019, according to city records.

He is not the only officer who has been with the Baltimore Police to be charged in recent years with a child sex crime. James S. Weems Jr. was accused of sexually abusing children at his wife’s Owings Mills day care earlier this year.

Weems, who retired from the department in 2015, faces charges that include sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, second-degree assault and other sex offenses, according to a grand jury indictment.