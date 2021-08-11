Baltimore Police release name of man fatally shot Monday night by a 24-year police force veteran on Monday

Baltimore Police released the name of the man shot by police early Monday morning after more than six-hours of negotiations, and identified the 24-year-veteran who fired the fatal shot.
Marcus Martin, 40, of Baltimore, was shot by Officer Jeffery Archambault, who is assigned to SWAT, according to a police news release. The release said Martin was killed after he responded to some unspecified “tactical measures deployed by SWAT,” by firing a shotgun at 3:16 a.m., with Archambault returning fire.
Police did not immediately respond to questions about what kind of measures they took before Martin responded.
Officers were sent to the 6000 block of Alta Ave. around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of an armed person. When Northeastern District officers arrived in the Glenham-Belhar neighborhood, they were met at the front door by a woman and teenage girl, police said. They told the officers that Martin had assaulted them, police said.
Officers had the two women, along with a teen boy, leave the home while Martin stayed inside. Police said they were told that Martin suffered from mental health issues and had “numerous firearms, as well as ammunition inside the residence.”
Authorities said that SWAT officers and members of the hostage negotiation team were sent to the neighborhood and that both teams were “able to communicate” with Martin. Police said an officer who is” trained specifically in Crisis Intervention” was also on scene.
Just after 3:15 a.m., police said that Martin “responded to tactical measures deployed by SWAT by discharging a shotgun.” That’s when Archambault fired his gun, killing Martin.
Police previously said that Martin came to the door and opened fire on police officers who fired back, killing him.
While police did not elaborate on their “tactical measures,” Martin’s family, in a GoFund Me page, said police “busted down the door” and sent a robot inside the house. The family wrote that Martin did not shoot at police but instead shot the robot before police killed him.
In the fundraiser, family said Martin struggled with mental life his whole life and “has been overlooked time and time again.”
“Marcus Martin, lost his life due to an ongoing mental illness which resulted in the police using excessive force. Because of this, he was pronounced dead on the scene,” the GoFund me said. “Losing a loved one to mental illness is very hard and knowing how close he is to my heart and not being able to properly bury him is a pain that is indescribable.”
Monday’s incident was the fourth fatal shooting by police in Baltimore so far this year.
Latest Crime
In February, US marshals attempting to serve a warrant shot and killed a man who fired on them in Sandtown-Winchester. A few weeks later, police shot and killed a man in an Inner Harbor parking garage who had wounded a civilian and pulled his gun on officers. Most recently, in mid-May, police shot and killed a 49-year-old man after he threatened a family member with a knife in his Broadway East home.