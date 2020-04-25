Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in the 3900 block of Erdman Ave.
Police said officers were on patrol in the area and saw a male holding what they believed to be a handgun. The officers confronted the person and at least one officer fired, police said.
The male was shot in the arm and was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. Police said they later determined that the man had a replica gun.
The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 said on Twitter that no officers had been injured.
