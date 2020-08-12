Group sues police for any videos of Maryland man’s fatal shooting; Howard County prosecutors reviewing case

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, armed men in face masks who both identified themselves as Duncan Lemp, stand in a parking lot of a shopping center in Dallas on April 29. The two open-carry advocates said they are using the name of a Maryland man, Duncan Lemp, who was shot and killed by police in March during a police raid. The pair said they were on site to protect the constitutional rights of businesses wanting to open. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)