Off-duty Baltimore school officer, retired corrections officer fatally shoot man who tried to rob them, police say

An off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired corrections officer fatally shot a man after he tried to rob them at gunpoint Saturday night, police said.
The two officers were standing at Guilford Avenue and East 23rd Street about 11:14 p.m., police said, when the man approached with a gun and announced a robbery. Neither officer’s name was released.
“The retired D.O.C. officer and the Baltimore School Police officer, both withdrew their concealed guns and began firing at the suspect, striking him multiple times,” Baltimore Police said in a statement.
The man ran to the 2300 block of Guilford Ave., where he collapsed, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.
Neither Baltimore City Public Schools nor the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services immediately responded to requests for comment Sunday.
Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information may call 410-396-2100.
In a separate incident just before 2:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2600 block of Ridgely Street, police said.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to call at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A 36-year-old man who was shot in the 800 block of Chase Street on Aug. 14 died Saturday, police said. His name was not released. Anyone with information in the killing is asked to call the Baltimore Police Homicide unit at 410-396-2100.