Baltimore Police at scene of police-involved shooting in East Baltimore; officer taken to Shock Trauma

The Baltimore Police are at the scene of a police-involved shooting in the Southeast District, the department tweeted shortly before midnight.
The incident occurred at or near Caroline and Fayette streets.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso has responded to Shock Trauma to support the injured officer, the Baltimore City FOP tweeted. He reported that injuries are not life-threatening and that he will provide updates as they become available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.