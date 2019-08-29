Advertisement

Baltimore Police at scene of police-involved shooting in East Baltimore; officer taken to Shock Trauma

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 29, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Crime scene in East Baltimore (Phil Davis)

The Baltimore Police are at the scene of a police-involved shooting in the Southeast District, the department tweeted shortly before midnight.

The incident occurred at or near Caroline and Fayette streets.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso has responded to Shock Trauma to support the injured officer, the Baltimore City FOP tweeted. He reported that injuries are not life-threatening and that he will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

