Baltimore Police officers shot this week attempting to serve warrant released from hospital

Baltimore Police on Thursday identified two officers who were released from the hospital after they were shot in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday in which another man was killed.
Detective Anthony Lansey, a 28-year veteran, and Detective Earl Thompson, a 24-year veteran, both were released from Shock Trauma Wednesday, the department said Thursday in a statement. Both officers were part of the U.S. Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes officers from surrounding jurisdictions and U.S. marshals.
Police previously identified Justin Powell, 32, as the man shot and killed in the exchange. Police said Powell was wanted on an arrest warrant in the death of 38-year-old Ali Hines, who was fatally shot in the 1000 block of W. Lanvale St. on June 19.
Police said task force officers located Powell in a parking lot of Security Square Mall, in the 6100 block of Security Blvd. in Baltimore County Tuesday morning.
“As officers attempted their approach, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds striking two Baltimore City Detectives,” the police department said in a statement.
Police said “multiple officers” returned fire, killing Powell. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Baltimore Sun has been unable to reach Powell’s family.
Police have not identified the officers who fired their weapons, or said how many officers fired.
A city police spokeswoman previously said that task force members do not wear body worn cameras and there is not likely any body worn camera footage from the shooting.
The police department posted pictures of the officers on Twitter Thursday from when they left the hospital Wednesday, surrounded by officers, marshals, and hospital staff, who applauded their departure.
“In honor of their service and sacrifice, members of the Baltimore Police and U.S. Marshals, as well as staff members from Shock Trauma, formed a ceremonial gauntlet as they came out,” a department tweet said.