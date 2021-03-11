Baltimore Police to release body-worn camera footage from fatal shooting by officers near Power Plant Live

Baltimore Police plan to release body-worn camera footage Thursday from last month’s fatal shooting by officers of a man wanted in a shooting at an Inner Harbor parking garage.
Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau is expected to release the footage at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at police headquarters downtown.
Three officers shot and killed Benjamin Tyson, 35, on Feb. 25 after police said Tyson allegedly shot and wounded a 23-year-old man the same evening. Tyson’s gun misfired when he took aim at officers, police said.
Tyson was taken to a hospital ,where he was pronounced dead.
The incident began shortly before 9:30 p.m. when officers from the Inner Harbor Unit were flagged down by a passerby following a nonfatal shooting that had just occurred near the intersection of East Pratt Street and Market Place.
Officers tended to the victim, while others responded to the scene and chased Tyson to a garage in the 600 block of E. Lombard St.
In a statement, police said officers ordered Tyson to put his hands up, when he “produced a handgun and attempted to fire the weapon,” and it misfired.
Police said at least two officers fired their weapons, striking Tyson.
The 23-year-old allegedly shot by Tyson survived.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said last month that the officers were acting appropriately.
“Having reviewed bodycam footage personally, with our mayor, with our city administrator, with our deputy commissioner, we can say that our officers were being proactive and doing exactly what the citizens of Baltimore expect,” Harrison said shortly after the shooting.
The department later identified three officers in the shooting as Officers Brown, Cucchiaro and Ayala-Lopez. Brown has been a member of the Baltimore Police Department since March 1991, Cucchiaro since March 2017 and Ayala-Lopez since July 2017.