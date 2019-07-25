Baltimore police employee assaulted, car stolen in Jonestown neighborhood

Baltimore police say a civilian employee of the department was assaulted and had his car stolen while he was walking in the Jonestown neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert wrote in an email that a 59-year-old civilian employee of the department was walking in the unit block of Albemarle St. around 6 a.m. when three people assaulted him and stole his car keys.
Silbert said police believe the suspects took the victim’s car before officers arrived at the scene.
The suspects are described as two men and a woman, but police did not provide any further description.
On Friday night, Daniel Murphy, the Baltimore Police deputy commissioner, was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in the 2200 block of East Pratt St. near Patterson Park in East Baltimore.
Anyone with information about Wednesday’s incident is asked to call 410-366-6341 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.