Video: 16-year-old carjacking suspect struck by Baltimore Police officer in car during foot chase

A 16-year-old carjacking suspect was struck by a Baltimore Police car Monday during a foot chase, according to police video and a department statement.
Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Druid Hill Ave. in the Druid Heights neighborhood for an armed carjacking.
The victim who was carjacked was a food delivery driver, police said, and told officers that a teen approached him and flashed a gun before driving away in the victim’s car.
Shortly after, police saw the stolen car and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled. As the teen evaded police, authorities said, the city helicopter — Foxtrot — was in the air. Video of the chase was posted by the department online late Thursday. Police said the driver ran several red lights and stop signs before bailing out of the car.
The three-minute-long video shows Foxtrot tracking a white Honda SUV from above. The car appears to be traveling quickly for about two and a half minutes before the driver gets out of the car and starts running. The suspect briefly walks before sprinting when police vehicles catch up with him.
Police said there was a “short” foot pursuit before a police car struck the teen. Authorities said “aid was immediately rendered” and a black, semi-automatic airsoft handgun was found in the teen’s pant leg.
The teen was transported to a local hospital and was determined to have minor injuries. The suspect was charged as an adult with armed carjacking and several other offenses, police said. Under a new law passed by the General Assembly last year, the suspect’s identity and related records are not made public until a hearing is conducted to determine whether the case should remain in adult court or be waived to juvenile court, where records are secret.
The police department’s public integrity bureau and special investigation response team are both reviewing the helicopter’s video for a use of force investigation, police said. An internal investigation is also being conducted, according to police.