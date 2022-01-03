More than 300 Baltimore Police officers are in quarantine from COVID; lesser outbreaks hit area departments

More than 300 Baltimore Police officers are quarantined because of COVID-19, a department spokeswoman said Monday.
Of those quarantined, 227 police personnel have tested positive and 78 are awaiting test results, spokeswoman Amanda Krotki said. That’s roughly 12% of the 2,500 member force.
Krotki did not provide information on how the department is handling staffing shortages, but said “We’re all still working and protecting the city.”
Other area agencies are also experiencing COVID-related absences.
A Baltimore County police union spokesman said about 6% of its 1,800 members are out, while a Harford County spokeswoman said the virus is currently hitting about 3% of its staff.
Law enforcement agencies and other front line workers around the country are grappling with the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases that have coincided with the new omicron variant and following the holidays.
Baltimore Police officers, as well as all city employees are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face weekly testing. About 65% of department personnel have been vaccinated.
More Marylanders were hospitalized Monday than compared to any other point of the pandemic, and more people are testing positive for the virus. The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate stands at 26.87%.
The shortages due to COVID compound the staffing issues that have hindered Baltimore police for years.
Baltimore launched an aggressive marketing campaign two years ago seeking recruits to fill its depleted ranks, and in October increased starting pay for new officers.
Still, attrition continues to outpace hiring. According to recent departmental data, the department experienced a net loss of 92 officers last year — Baltimore hired 170 new officers, but 262 retired or otherwise left between January and November of 2021.
Baltimore County police officials were not immediately able to provide numbers on officers sidelined by COVID-19 on Monday, but union leaders said staffing shortages are forcing officers to work mandatory overtime, according to union leaders.
“The patrol shifts are very short at the moment. There is a lot of mandatory overtime and that becomes taxing on my members,” said Dave Folderauer, president for the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4.
He estimated about 100 of the approximately1,800 employees were out due to COVD. A county police spokeswoman did not immediately provide data to The Sun Monday afternoon.
Folderauer said the county has been working to beef up staffing, but those new recruits won’t be out on the street for nine months.
“Hiring is a big thing, but hiring takes time,” he said. “I believe the numbers for Baltimore County in the current class is around 59, but we’re nine months away. That won’t have an impact on the agency at all until September or so.”
Like Baltimore, Baltimore County requires testing for all unvaccinated employees. Folderauer said the FOP opposed the requirement, but said if the county is going to impose testing, it should include all employees.
“[I]f you have been vaccinated and you can still have COVID or contract COVID, you’re potentially spreading that and we’re not identifying that potential spread of the disease,” he said.
In Harford County, which does not have a vaccine or testing mandate, fewer officers have been sidelined. As of Monday, nine out of 297 deputies were out due to COVID, or about 3 percent of the force, said spokeswoman Cristie Hopkins.
This story may be updated.