Suspect barricades in building for 12 hours in Northeast Baltimore; Sinclair Lane Elementary School classes canceled

SWAT team members along Sinclair Lane take cover near a barricade situation. (Jerry Jackson)

Baltimore Police closed Sinclair Lane and surrounding streets Monday as a 12-hour barricade continues.

Officers arrived at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane in Belair-Edison for a suspect barricaded inside a building. The barricade situation was ongoing as of 8 a.m. Monday, police said. Streets off Sinclair Lane — Chesterfield, Eastmont, Coleman and Erdman avenues — are closed Monday morning.

Baltimore City Public Schools officials closed and canceled classes at Sinclair Lane Elementary School, which is down the street, because of the barricade. Andre Riley, a school spokesperson, said employees were working Monday morning to inform parents that the school is closed.

SWAT members and other law enforcement on the scene of a barricade situation along Sinclair Lane, just short distance away from Sinclair Lane Elementary School. (Jerry Jackson)

Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the barricade scene.

This story might be updated.