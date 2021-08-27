xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore man arrested, charged in 2018 fatal shooting

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 27, 2021 11:17 AM

A Baltimore man was arrested and charged with murder three years after the killing of a woman in West Baltimore, police said Friday morning.

On Wednesday, Baltimore police arrested Damien Woods, 36, and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Whiting, 34. He was taken to the Central Booking and Intake Facility. A warrant for Woods arrest was issued on Aug. 18, according to police.

At the time of the incident, police were called to the 2400 block of Francis St. for a ShotSpotter alert around 5:35 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2018. When officers arrived, they found Whiting suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Whiting was pronounced dead on the scene by medics at the location.

Detectives believe the motive for the incident stemmed from a dispute.

An attorney was not listed in Maryland court records for Woods.

