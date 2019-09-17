Baltimore Police Academy expected to relocate to University of Baltimore

Baltimore’s spending board is expected to approve a plan Wednesday that will relocate the city’s Police Academy to the University of Baltimore campus.
The city will lease the space for roughly $6.8 million over five years. The move will allow the department to expand its academic facilities and allow more recruits to pass through each year, police say.
“The facility they’re in presently is not what it should be,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said. The space on the University of Baltimore’s downtown campus “is a space that’s conducive to what we need to do to be training our police officers.”
Gov. Larry Hogan last week threw his support behind the relocation, noting that the University System of Maryland has pledged to provide up to $2.4 million in funding to renovate the space.
“This will help put more officers on the street to bolster our urgent efforts to reduce violent crime in the city,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement.
The troubled department struggles with recruitment, leading to a shortage of officers on the streets. A previously released analysis found the patrol ranks have a 26 percent vacancy rate. There were roughly 1,300 officers, sergeants and lieutenants assigned to patrol as of July 31, according to a police spokeswoman.
The department announced over the summer a $200,000 marketing campaign it hopes will strengthen the ranks by encouraging people to “be a part of the greatest comeback story in America.”
The Police Academy is currently located at 3500 W. Northern Parkway. It will move to 1415 Maryland Ave. and 1420 N. Charles St.