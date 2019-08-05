Baltimore Police Department to new recruits: ‘You will have integrity’

A series of scandals bruised the police department in recent years: Officers from an elite gun task force were convicted on numerous charges after investigators determined they had been robbing people and cheating on their overtime pay. Four commissioners have cycled through since 2015, including one who was fired amid a spike in crime and another who is now in prison for tax fraud. After Freddie Gray died of injuries sustained in police custody, the Justice Department found officers routinely violated residents’ constitutional rights, particularly in predominantly poor, black neighborhoods.