Teenager pleads guilty to murder of Israeli man in Baltimore for family wedding

The second of three teenagers charged with killing an Israeli man visiting Northeast Baltimore in May 2021 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday.

Efraim Gordon, 31, was shot multiple times May 3 during a robbery outside a relative’s house on the 3700 block of Fords Lane. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gordon was in town from Israel to attend his cousin’s wedding. He was shot in the chest while walking back to his aunt’s and uncle’s house in the Glen neighborhood.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement that Rasheed Morris, 17, will likely be sentenced to life in prison and have all but 50 years of his sentence suspended.

“Mr. Gordon visited our city under joyous circumstances only to have his life tragically and violently cut short,” Mosby said in a statement. “Today, his family can rest assured that another perpetrator of this heinous crime has pled guilty to first degree murder and will likely be sentenced to Life in prison, suspending all but 50 years.”

Baltimore Police offered a $30,000 reward for information about Gordon’s murder; his family raised double that amount for funeral expenses and to send his body back to Israel.

William Clinton III, 19, and Omarion Anderson, 18, were also charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and attempted carjacking offenses. Anderson pleaded guilty in May and will be sentenced in December.

Detectives found surveillance footage that showed a Lexus SUV following Gordon’s vehicle before pulling into the block where he was killed, according to charging documents. Police wrote that three people confronted Gordon shortly after midnight, with one pointing a handgun at him.

The armed assailant walked out of the camera’s view before the group involved in the confrontation ran toward the Lexus, which was reported stolen in a North Baltimore burglary five days earlier, court papers show.

About 18 hours after the fatal shooting, a Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer pulled over the burgundy Lexus and arrested Clinton, who was allegedly driving the SUV, according to charging documents.

Police wrote that they identified Anderson after interviewing multiple witnesses and poring over camera footage.

Baltimore Sun reporter Alex Mann contributed to this article.