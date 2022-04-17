Man killed, three others wounded in Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday

A 31-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Northwest Baltimore’s Pimlico neighborhood Saturday evening, police said. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A 31-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Northwest Baltimore’s Pimlico neighborhood Saturday, police said.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Maple Avenue for a report of a shooting about 5:23 p.m. They found two men who had been shot; one was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

Police said they were advised that two other men at an area hospital being treated for gunshot wounds were also shot in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue. They were also expected to survive the shooting. The men are aged 32, 36 and 38, police said.

City homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100 or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.