Police: Pennsylvania man charged with attempted murder after allegedly striking Baltimore cyclists with vehicle

Baltimore Police say a Pennsylvania man was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to the city after he allegedly struck three cyclists in Baltimore last month.
In a news release Tuesday, the department wrote that Brian Adams, 32, of Red Lion was arrested without incident Tuesday afternoon in York, Pennsylvania, by members of the department’s Warrant Task Force and the U.S. Marshals' Task Force.
Police wrote that Adams struck three cyclists Aug. 21 at 9:30 p.m. while he was driving in the area of the 1400 block of Eastern Ave.
Adams faces three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first- and second-degree assault related to the incident, police wrote.
It is unclear whether Adams has retained an attorney.