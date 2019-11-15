A 75-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing Roland Avenue in North Baltimore Thursday night, Baltimore police said.
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to Roland Avenue, near Upland Road in Roland Park. They said Leslie Brown was fatally hit by a vehicle traveling south on Roland Avenue, police said.
Police said Brown was crossing the street at a crosswalk. She was taken to Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.
Police spokesman Det. Donny Moses declined to identify the driver because he said is not facing any criminal charges. Moses said the driver remained at the scene and investigators do not believe alcohol is a factor. He said the investigation is ongoing.
Brown’s family could not be reached Friday.