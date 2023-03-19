Woman crossing W. North Avenue fatally struck by vehicle in Baltimore Friday night

A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed after trying to cross W. North Avenue Friday night.

Baltimore Police say 42-year-old Heidi Rose was crossing W. North Avenue near the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue in the Penn North neighborhood around 8 p.m. when she was struck by a pickup truck. She was transported to Shock Trauma, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A 48-year-old male driving the pickup truck fled the scene before losing control and hitting a raised median and concrete barrier. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, or if you or someone you know witnessed this incident, please contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line: 1-866-7LOCKUP.