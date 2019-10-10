A Baltimore man faces up to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of manslaughter and a weapons charge related to the shooting death of another man at the Hilltop Shopping Center last year.
The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release Thursday that Karl Peck, 29, of Baltimore, was found guilty earlier in the day of manslaughter and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence in relation to the shooting death of Walter Paige in November.
The office wrote that Peck shot Paige after they got into an argument while parked at the shopping center Nov. 30, 2018.
An eyewitness told investigators that a white male, who investigators identified as Peck, exited a black vehicle along with Paige and began to argue, the office wrote.
Another unidentified black man then ran toward the two with his hand in his pocket, the office wrote, and he and Peck began assaulting Paige.
At some point during the altercation, Paige was shot and the two men ran away, the office wrote. Officers recovered a single .38-caliber shell casing from the scene, the office wrote.
Investigators identified Paige as the white male involved in the altercation by reviewing nearby surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses at the scene.
When Paige was initially arrested, he was charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with a host of conspiracy, assault and weapons charges, court records say.
The manslaughter conviction carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, compared with 40 years in prison for second-degree murder or life for first-degree murder. The weapons charge carries a longer potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Peck did not have an attorney listed in online court records.