Prosecutors: Baltimore man ran $4 million-plus drug ring selling cocaine, heroin and fentanyl

Paul Alexander built a drug empire in Baltimore that generated more than $4 million in profits, prosecutors say, as he and others worked with Chinese money launderers and — possibly — a Mexican drug cartel to push cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in the city and its surrounding counties.
According to court documents, investigators have seized at least 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid largely blamed for the increase in overdose deaths, along with several luxury cars, Rolex watches and diamond bracelets. Prosecutors say Alexander had a number of co-conspirators who helped hide his assets by renting apartments and buying vehicles in others’ names.
And Alexander was known to local law enforcement, as court records show he’s been charged with, and convicted of, various drug crimes dating to the early 1990s.
In 2010, a confidential informant told investigators Alexander was a major supplier of cocaine in a trafficking ring that allegedly trafficked kilograms of cocaine in secret compartments in cars inside tractor trailers leaving California for sale in Baltimore.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Alexander was never charged in the case. While he was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of California in 2013, it isn’t clear he ever faced state charges.
But the despite the previous arrests, Alexander and a team of co-conspirators are accused of running a trafficking ring that brought 25 to 50 kilograms of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl into Baltimore every month.
Alexander was the ringleader, according to a federal affidavit filed by Ryan Kotowski, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, hiding his fortune in cars, jewelry and apartments all in his girlfriend’s name and laundering money through an Owings Mills barbershop.
Latina Skipwith, an alleged co-conspirator, was the resident agent of the business, Vision’s Barber Shop, and George Frink — who was sentenced to four years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to drug charges in the same California-to-Baltimore cocaine trafficking case as Alexander — was an employee at the business.
Two men — Teraino Johnson, 46, of Baltimore, and Derrell Dixon — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs in April.
According to Dixon’s and Johnson’s plea agreements, they were caught by DEA agents Nov. 6, 2018, in the parking lot of the Garden Bar in East Baltimore conducting a drug transaction for more than 2 kilograms of fentanyl and a fentanyl derivative.
Johnson was found with $138,000 in cash while Dixon was found with the fentanyl, Kotowski wrote.
Dixon played a major role in the organization, Kotowski wrote, delivering drug money to “Chinese money launderers” four times in Arundel Mills mall in Hanover.
Dixon also handled the drugs himself, Kotowski wrote, as he was seen twice picking up bags investigators believed contained drugs from “men of a Spanish/Mexican descent” at a truck stop in Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County.
Prosecutors have not named the “Chinese money launderers.” And while the DEA affidavit suggests a Mexican cartel supplied drugs to Alexander’s ring, the document doesn’t name an organization nor reveal evidence of a connection.
Alexander was eventually indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl as well as federal firearms offenses.
Federal authorities began investigating Alexander and five alleged co-conspirators in May 2017, according to Kotowski’s affidavit. DEA agents were watching April 26, 2018, when Alexander examined a yellow bag with another man at an undisclosed location, according to court documents.
Baltimore County police pulled Alexander over and found a vacuum-sealed bag of cash, Kotowski wrote.
Three weeks later, police stopped Alexander again — for illegal window tint — and found more than $420,000 in the car after a K-9 search.
Alexander’s attorney, Russell Neverdon, has challenged the legality of that stop, arguing police “were on a fishing expedition." Neverdon requested that all evidence seized during the stop and thereafter be suppressed in the trial, writing that items seized during the search — including a cable bill for an address at Alexander’s girlfriend — helped investigators continue their surveillance and ultimately search the woman’s Hanover apartment.
A federal judge ruled this week that the traffic stop was legal and the evidence will be allowed. The judge has yet to rule whether evidence seized at Alexander’s Hanover apartment will be allowed.
Investigators continued their surveillance on Alexander and others for months before arresting Johnson and Dixon on Nov. 8.
Kotowski wrote DEA investigators executed a search warrant on Alexander’s Hanover apartment Jan. 2, seizing “large amounts of United States currency, jewelry, and a pistol.” He was arrested the next day.
But as officials outline Alexander’s alleged sprawling drug business, questions remain about why he was not charged in 2010 even though Frink, who prosecutors say helped him launder his drug money, had previously been connected to Alexander and pleaded guilty to cocaine possession.
A cursory look at Alexander’s criminal history shows that he has long been on law enforcement’s radar.
According to Maryland court records, Alexander was first charged with drug distribution in January 1993, as he faced several drug possession and distribution charges.
All the charges were dropped, but Alexander faced numerous assault, robbery and drug distribution offenses between 1994 and 2005, court records show.
Alexander was last sentenced in 2006 to four years in prison “for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance,” Kotwoski wrote, but it isn’t clear from Maryland court records to which case Kotowski is referring.
Alexander and Frink “have had a working relationship distributing controlled dangerous substances dating back to approximately 2009-2010,” according to Kotowski’s affidavit.
In 2010, a confidential informant helping law enforcement with an investigation into a California cocaine trafficking ring told DEA agents that he or she “routinely got kilograms of cocaine” from Alexander, the Baltimore City Paper reported. The informant said he or she would pick up the product at Frink’s Randallstown bar.
Frink was eventually arrested in 2013, and in his plea agreement admitted that officers found about 14 kilograms of cocaine in his 2007 Cadillac Escalade.
While Frink was sentenced to 51 months in prison, it isn’t clear what happened to Alexander.
Maryland court records show he was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of California in August 2013, but that he was released three weeks later. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he was not charged in connection with the federal Frink case.
If convicted, Alexander could face up to life in prison on the drug conspiracy charge. The government has required he forfeit $4.4 million in cash as well as a 2018 Mercedes Benz, a 2017 Land Rover, a 2018 Volvo and several pieces of jewelry.
Dixon and Johnson face potential life sentences after their pleas.
But there are a number of alleged co-conspirators — ranging from Frink to Alexander’s girlfriend, who Kotowski said hid his fortune by buying jewelry, cars and apartments in her name — who have yet to be charged.
It is unclear whether prosecutors plan to charge them, the unnamed Chinese money launderers or the men Dixon met at the Prince George’s County truck stop.