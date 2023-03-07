Southeast Baltimore community shaken by afternoon shooting of 16-year-old

A student is hugged after speaking and listening at length on a bench outside the entrance as grief counselors, city officials, parents students and staff gather at Patterson High School Tuesday., March 7, 2023, a day after the handgun killing at Joseph E. Lee Park of a sixteen-year-old student from the school nearby, identified by Baltimore Police as Izaiah Carter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

An afternoon shooting shook the neighborhood around Patterson High School in Southeast Baltimore.

According to police, officers responded around 2 p.m. Monday to a park adjacent to the school and found 16-year-old Izaiah Carter unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one to his head. Carter was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

Cesar Romero, owner of J.C. Romero’s Neighborhood Café a few blocks away from Joseph E. Lee Park where the shooting took place, said students often stop by his business after school. In recent months through word of mouth and videos of fights at school, Romero said community members had sensed growing tensions among students. He organized a meeting with leaders from the school, police department and community in January to talk about youth violence.

“I think this is preventable. You need to stop crime before it happens. I don’t want any life lost, any future kid in the neighborhood to get killed. His dreams are gone. This is ridiculous. This does not have to happen” Romero said. “I don’t want to see another fight like this. I don’t want to see a Black kid die. I don’t want to see a Latino kid die. It’s too many. It’s like nobody cares. Nobody cares what’s going on. Not one of you needs to die just because one of you has gun.”

Advertisement

Cesar Romero, a local store owner who has been an anchor nearby, reacts Tuesday., March 7, 2023, a day after the killing of a sixteen-year-old student from Patterson High School identified by Baltimore Police as Izaiah Carter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Romero, who is from El Salvador and opened the cafe in 2006, said the park has a community center facility that has been closed for years while both the basketball courts and soccer fields are unplayable and in need of repair.

According to Baltimore City Schools data, Patterson High School is the most diverse high school in the city as 50% of its 1,335 students are Hispanic while 43% are Black. At the school adjacent to the Joseph Lee community within the Bayview neighborhood, 43% of students qualify as English Language Learners, and 89% of students are from families that qualify for SNAP benefits.

Campus was quiet Thursday aside from the gusty March wind. Classes and after-school programs were canceled for a day of recovery. Counselors were available at the school for students who wanted to process their grief with peers. Four teenagers hugged each other outside the building’s entrance.

People gather at Patterson High School Tuesday after the fatal shooting of student Izaiah Carter, 16, on Monday at a nearby park. The school didn’t have classes but was open for counseling services. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Friends shared photos and videos of Izaiah on social media that showcased what they said was his goofy personality. Patterson High School’s junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps said Izaiah was a cadet, and shared a photo of the school’s flags flying at half-mast Thursday.

Monday Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Baltimore City Public School CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises held a news conference in the park. Mayor Brandon Scott was also at the scene. Romero has organized a community gathering Wednesday evening at Joseph E. Lee park.

“There were a lot of cameras here yesterday with the mayor, the CEO and the commissioner,” Romero said in Spanish. “I want to do something that serves the people. I want the family to know they are part of this community. They are not alone. They are with us, and we have a lot of hard work to do to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Carter had been working at Forno, an Italian restaurant in the Westside neighborhood at 17 N. Eutaw St. as a dishwasher for the past six months alongside his father and cousin, who both work in the kitchen as cooks.

Owner Ricky Johnson describes Carter as “a good kid, a really normal teenager in the best ways possible acting goofy and fun to be around.”

Advertisement

Johnson said when Carter started, he was quiet but was quickly coming out of his shell.

“He was really starting to feel like he was blossoming by running food to tables and helping out in the front of the house and talking to customers,” Johnson said.

“And he wasn’t just a random kid, he was part of [Forno’s] family. This whole thing is so shocking and upsetting,” he added.

Johnson learned from Carter’s father via a phone call of his death. The restaurateur decided to remain closed Tuesday to let the staff grieve in their own way. ”It’s a lot to take in. We’re heartbroken for the family,” he said. “I feel for the family and can’t fathom what they are going through. You just hurt for them.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Bill Wachsberger contributed to this article.