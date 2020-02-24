A loaded handgun was confiscated from a student at Patterson High School in Baltimore on Monday, according to the president of the city’s school police union.
Tipped off by detectives, two unarmed school police officers arrested the minor after a hallway confrontation at the high school, said Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Baltimore School Police Lodge 5.
Boatwright declined to release the student’s name or age, or say whether he is enrolled at Patterson, but did confirm he was a Baltimore City Public Schools student.
The juvenile was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun on school grounds, he said. Boatwright wrote in a Facebook post the boy was wanted for “at least one attempted murder (nonfatal shooting).”
Boatwright also declined to provide any information about which shooting the juvenile was suspected to have committed. Baltimore police and the city state’s attorney’s office will decide whether to charge him in the shooting. Baltimore City Public Schools and the Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Boatwright argued that his officers were at a disadvantage when responding without guns to a report of a gun on school grounds. He expressed relief no one was injured.
“This underscores the need for our police officers to have all tools available at all times,” the union president said. “This could have gotten real bad for anybody that was in the building, based on the fact that this person is alleged to have used [the gun] before.”
Boatwright posted a photo of the handgun on Facebook.
It’s the 28th gun found at a city school since 2016, according to Boatwright.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.